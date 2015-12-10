BEIJING Dec 10 China CITIC Bank Corp has agreed to provide 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) worth of loans to help property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd restructure its debt, financial magazine Caixin reported on Thursday.

Kaisa struck the agreement with the Shenzhen branch of state-backed China CITIC Bank along with some trust companies, Caixin said without identifying the latter.

China CITIC Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Kasia could not be reached for comment.

Kaisa will use two tranches of 10 billion yuan for debt owed for projects inside and outside Shenzhen, and 10 billion yuan to continue unfinished projects, Caixin reported without stating where it obtained the information.

Kaisa has onshore debt of 48 billion yuan, accounting for 74 percent of total borrowing, Caixin said. After restructuring, China CITIC bank will be Kaisa's biggest creditor, Caixin said.

The loan arrangement is supported by Shenzhen city officials and onshore creditors, Caixin reported.

Kaisa, which became China's first property developer to default on offshore debt payments, announced a proposal to restructure its offshore debt last month.

($1 = 6.4377 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Christopher Cushing)