SHANGHAI Nov 9 Citic Securities has
sold another 20 percent stake in China Asset Management Co Ltd
(AMC) for 3.2 billion yuan ($504.24 million), completing
regulatory requirements to reduce its stake in AMC to 49
percent, the firm said in a statement.
Citic , which put its 51 percent stake in AMC up
for sale earlier this year, sold 10 percent of the shares to
Wuxi Guolian Development Group Co. Ltd and SITC Maritime Group
Co. Ltd for 1.6 billion yuan each.
Including the 31 percent AMC stake Citic sold in August for
5.1 billion yuan, Citic's AMC stake sales have fetched a total
of 8.3 billion yuan, exceeding its stated target of 8.16
billion.
The country's biggest publicly traded brokerage had to
dispose of the stake in AMC to comply with regulatory
requirements which cap the maximum stake in a Chinese fund
management firm that can be held by a single shareholder at 49
percent.
($1 = 6.346 yuan)
