SHANGHAI Nov 9 Citic Securities has sold another 20 percent stake in China Asset Management Co Ltd (AMC) for 3.2 billion yuan ($504.24 million), completing regulatory requirements to reduce its stake in AMC to 49 percent, the firm said in a statement.

Citic , which put its 51 percent stake in AMC up for sale earlier this year, sold 10 percent of the shares to Wuxi Guolian Development Group Co. Ltd and SITC Maritime Group Co. Ltd for 1.6 billion yuan each.

Including the 31 percent AMC stake Citic sold in August for 5.1 billion yuan, Citic's AMC stake sales have fetched a total of 8.3 billion yuan, exceeding its stated target of 8.16 billion.

The country's biggest publicly traded brokerage had to dispose of the stake in AMC to comply with regulatory requirements which cap the maximum stake in a Chinese fund management firm that can be held by a single shareholder at 49 percent.

