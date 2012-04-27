UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
HONG KONG, April 27 CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower treading commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the sidelines.
CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Friday that its net profit during the January-March quarter fell to 864.41 million yuan ($137 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier.
In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has been expanding into the private equity business and has been in talks to buy Credit Agricole's CLSA brand. (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.