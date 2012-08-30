Aug 30 CITIC Securities , China's biggest listed brokerage, posted a 24 percent drop in first-half profit as a sluggish stock market hurt trading commission incomes, the company's main source of revenue.

Net income during the first six months fell to 2.2 billion yuan ($350 million) from 2.97 billion yuan a year earlier, CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Thursday, confirming an unaudited earnings report published last month.

Chinese brokerages have suffered from a sluggish market asthe worries over a slowing economy have kept investors on the sidelines, hitting commission revenue for many of them. The stock market was flat during the first six months of the year.

In an effort to expand overseas and broaden its revenue base, CITIC Securities agreed in July to buy Credit Agricole's brokerage unit CLSA. (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and xxx in Hong Kong; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Anne Marie Roantree)