April 27 CITIC Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 36 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower trading commissions as market volatility kept many investors on the sidelines.

CITIC Securities said in an exchange filing on Friday that its net profit during the January-March quarter fell to 864.41 million yuan ($137 million) from 1.36 billion yuan a year earlier, in line with its monthly earnings reports for the period. Chinese brokerages report earnings on a monthly basis.

In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has been expanding into the private equity business and has been in talks to buy Credit Agricole's CLSA brand.

Most of its rivals including GF Securities Co, Hong Yuan Securities Co and Changjiang Securities Co have all reported a drop in first-quarter earnings.

With the domestic stock market struggling to stay on its feet and the pipeline for major initial public offerings shrinking, CITIC Securities has been stepping up efforts toward international expansion and business diversification.

In March, CITIC Securities said that it was in talks to buy all of Credit Agricole's CLSA brand, revising a previous plan to buy one fifth of the French brokerage.

CITIC Securities has also been expanding its private equity business, hoping to generate more fee income from asset management. Its unit CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co currently manages a total of more than 30 billion yuan in four funds. (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)