By Samuel Shen

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Citic Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 74 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, as a tumbling stock market hurt income from trading commission and propriety trading.

Analysts said that rising competition and prolonged sluggishness in the domestic market may accelerate the pace of international expansion by Citic Securities, which made its Hong Kong debut earlier this month. Citic has already formed a joint venture with French bank Credit Agricole .

Net income during the July-September period fell to 359.98 million yuan ($56.6 million) from 1.4 billion yuan a year earlier. According to preliminary disclosure, Citic Securities third-quarter earnings stood at 817.25 million yuan.

China's stock market slumped 15 percent during the third quarter, intensifying competition for brokerage fees and hurting investment returns at securities houses.

Citic Securities, a unit of state-backed financial conglomerate Citic Group, raised a less-than-expected $1.7 billion by selling shares publicly in Hong Kong last month. ($1 = 6.360 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Denny Thomas and David Cowell)