* Fund to focus on alternative energy, water, energy storage
* Fund should reach first closing later this year
LONDON, Sept 19 Beijing-based Origo Partners Plc
and UK-based investment manager Ecofin Ltd have launched
a $200 million private equity fund to invest in China's clean
technology sector, the firms said on Monday.
China Cleantech Partners (CCP) will make 10 to 15
investments across sectors such as alternative energy, water and
energy storage and distribution. It has a target 25 percent
internal rate of return and an expected life of 10 years.
CCP will either invest directly in target companies or
indirectly through the Origo Xinxiang Renewable Energy Fund,
which is a 500 million RMB partnership between Origo and the
minicipal government of Xinxiang.
"The Fund's dual U.S. dollar and (yuan) structure, backed
and supported by the Chinese government, gives CCP and its
investors access to both offshore and onshore investment
opportunities," Bernard Lambilliotte, Ecofin's chief investment
officer, said in a statement.
Origo and Ecofin's investment trust Ecofin Water & Power
Opportunities Plc have each initially committed $15
million to CCP.
The fund is expected to reach an initial closing later this
year when it achieves $75 million in partnership commitments.
Final closing is expected in 2012 when it gets to $200 million.
China, which is experiencing rapid economic growth, has
committed to have a 20 percent share of renewable energy by 2020
and to cut its carbon intensity by 40-45 percent.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)