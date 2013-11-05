RPT-COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, affecting around 2.5 million customers, the British arm of German utility E.ON said.
* CEO says times difficult but share has capacity to rebound (Adds CEO comments, share price performance)