BEIJING, March 30 China and the European Union
need to show joint leadership on climate change and cannot
expect the "same leadership" from the United States under the
new administration, European climate commissioner Miguel Arias
Canete said in Beijing on Thursday.
Canete, speaking to reporters after meeting Chinese
officials, expressed regret that the United States was rolling
back its climate policies, but said China and Europe remained
committed to "driving forward" the global battle against climate
change.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to
undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign
promise to support the coal industry and calling into question
U.S. support for the international deal to fight global warming.
