UPDATE 4-Weaker dollar helps lift oil, supply worries persist
* Oil shipments to Asia have risen 3 pct since OPEC-led deal (Updates prices)
BEIJING, June 3 A senior adviser to China's governmnent on climate change said on Tuesday that the notion of imposing an absolute cap on its CO2 emissions from 2016 was "my personal view" and not yet official policy.
He Jiankun, Chairman of China's Advisory Committee on Climate Change, had earlier told a conference in Beijing that the government intended to impose a cap as part of policy to reduce emissions. Such a move would amount to a potential breakthrough in tough U.N. climate talks.
But He later told Reuters: "What I said today was my personal view. The opinions expressed at the workshop were only meant for academic studies. What I said does not represent the Chinese government or any organisation." (Reporting by Stian Reklev and Kathy Chen; Editing by Ron Popeski and David Evans)
* Oil shipments to Asia have risen 3 pct since OPEC-led deal (Updates prices)
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.