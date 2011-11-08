(Corrects name of CNB parent to state-owned Sinopharm Group
HONG KONG Nov 8 A subsidiary of state-owned
Sinopharm Group, China's largest pharmaceutical products
distributor, plans to raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion
from an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the first half
of 2012, IFR reported late on Monday.
The subsidiary, China National Biotec Group (CNB), is the
world's fourth-largest producer of vaccines, including those for
the prevention of influenza, polio, rabies, measles and Japanese
encephalitis. It also supplies blood-derived products, including
antibodies for human rabies and hepatitis B.
In July, it entered an agreement to develop a tuberculosis
vaccine in China and other parts of the world with Aeras, a
leading non-profit organisation dedicated to developing
effective vaccines against tuberculosis.
In 2010, CNBG's annual output of drugs and vaccines reached
730 million doses.
Sinopharm Group is also the parent of Hong Kong-listed
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , which raised HK$10 billion
($1.3 billion) in an IPO in 2009.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG were hired to handle the IPO, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing sources who could not
discuss the matter publicly.
