BEIJING May 6 Chinese state nuclear firm China
National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) said on Wednesday it is open to all
forms of an alliance with loss-making nuclear group Areva
as the French firm restructures.
CNNC, which is involved with Areva in the Hinkley Point C
reactor project in Britain, said it had so far made only initial
contact with the French group but hoped to boost co-operation.
"Especially as Areva is now in a difficult time, we shall
cooperate more, which can either cover the whole industrial
chain, or over uranium mining, fuel supplies or reactor
building," CNNC general manager Qian Zhimin told a media
briefing.
French media reported this week that Areva has attracted the
interest of three Chinese groups, including CNNC, in its
technology and parts of its business. Areva recorded a 4.8
billion euro loss for 2014.
While the global nuclear sector is still reeling from the
2011 Fukushima disaster, nuclear expansion by China, the world's
largest power user, appears to be back on track as it tries to
reduce reliance on coal.
In an estimated $100 billion programme, Beijing aims to
raise its domestic nuclear power capacity to 58 GWs by 2020 from
20.3 GW at the end of 2014, although this would only meet 3
percent of China's total 2020 electricity needs.
Beijing is also embarking on an ambitious plan to export its
locally developed technology as well as its equipment
manufacturing capacity, worth potentially hundreds of billions
of dollars.
CNNC will start this week to build a Hualong 1 reactor,
China's first home-developed third-generation reactor, on the
country's southeastern coast after the project was approved last
month by China's State Council, or cabinet.
China has already lined up two preliminary deals to supply
the Hualong 1 to Pakistan and Argentina. It had signed framework
deals for four similar reactors, CNNC executives said on
Wednesday, but did not elaborate.
Qian said CNNC also reached a preliminary agreement with
European partners to use Hualong technology in Britain, possibly
to be built at Bradwell in Essex, near London, but he cautioned
the UK regulatory approval could be lengthy and costly.
The export of one Hualong 1 reactor would bring in about 30
billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in revenue, he said, but the figure
could rise to 100 billion yuan including fuel supplies and
technical support.
CNNC, together with domestic peer China General Nuclear
Corporation (CGN), is a partner in the project to build two
nuclear reactors using Europe-designed EPR technology at Hinkley
Point C in southwest England.
($1 = 6.2003 Chinese yuan renminbi)
