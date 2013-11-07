BEIJING Nov 7 The China National Offshore Oil
Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd, will raise natural
gas supplies by 22 percent to 12.8 billion cubic metres over the
winter peak demand period to address a looming gas crunch in the
world's top energy consumer, the official Xinhua news agency
said on Thursday.
CNOOC received last month its first cargo of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Qatar at its new 3.5 million
tonne-per-year terminal at Zhuhai in the southern province of
Guangdong.
The Zhuhai terminal, CNOOC's fifth, brings its total annual
receiving capacity to 21.3 million tonnes.
The company is also expected to start operation of China's
first floating LNG import terminal in the northern port of
Tianjin next month. The first phase of the Tianjin LNG project,
costing 3.3 billion yuan ($539 million), is designed to have an
annual receiving capacity of 2.2 million tonnes or 3.0 billion
cubic metres (bcm).
Beijing has been asking energy companies to boost gas
supplies by maximising production at domestic fields, raising
gas imports and prioritising supplies to public transportation
and residential users over the winter period.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Judy Hua; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)