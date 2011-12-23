(Adds dropped word to 4th paragraph, removes extraneous word
BEIJING Dec 23 Outages at two gas
platforms operated by offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd
may last for weeks after a leak in a subsea
pipeline earlier this week, a CNOOC media official told Reuters
on Friday.
CNOOC halted production at the PY30-1 and HZ21-1 platforms
on Tuesday after discovering the leak at the Zhuhai terminal in
southern China near Hong Kong.
Production losses at the two fields, fully owned by CNOOC,
total about 160 million cubic feet per day, or 26,700 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd), the company has said.
In October, CNOOC lowered its annual output target from
355-365 million barrels of oil equivalent to 331-341 million,
partly because of the shutdown of China's largest offshore
oilfield, Penglai 19-3, because of an oil spill.
Asked when the fields could resume production, the official
said, "It shouldn't take too long to fix. May be several weeks."
He said the two fields that had been shut down also produced
a tiny amount of condensate, a very light crude oil, but no
evidence of a condensate spill had been detected.
"People are questioning our operational capability, but from
our initial judgement we suspect external reasons for the damage
to the pipeline," the official said.
The company said it had injected liquid nitrogen into the
pipeline to stop the gas flare and would soon send divers to
locate the leak and begin repairs, once weather conditions
allow.
It is CNOOC's second subsea pipeline leak this year. Its
Jinzhou 9-3 oilfield in northern China was shut down for about a
month after an oil leak was discovered in October.
