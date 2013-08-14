(Adds details, background)
BEIJING Aug 14 China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC) said it had won final government approval to build
China's first floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG),
a type of terminal that will allow it to increase imports
rapidly.
China, the world's top energy consumer, aims to raise the
share of natural gas in its energy mix to 8 percent by 2015 from
5 percent now to cut emissions from coal and lessen dependence
on oil imports.
Domestic gas production is struggling to keep up, however,
and imports will need to nearly double from 2012 to around 80
billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2015 to meet the target.
China's LNG imports rose 25 percent to 8.33 million tonnes
in the first half of this year from the year-ago period, customs
data shows.
The first phase of the floating LNG project in the northern
port of Tianjin, costing 3.3 billion yuan ($539 million), is
designed to have an annual receiving capacity of 2.2 million
tonnes or 3.0 bcm, CNOOC Gas & Power Group said on its website
www.cnoocgas.com on Wednesday.
"Compared with a normal LNG terminal, the floating LNG
terminal in Tianjin can realise rapid LNG supply, shortening the
construction period by three to four years," CNOOC
said.
Floating storage and regasification services will be rented
from overseas, it said.
The second phase of the project will lead to a normal
onshore LNG terminal, with an annual receiving capacity of no
less than 6.0 million tonnes, or 8.0 bcm, it said.
Natural gas from the terminal will supply Tianjin and
Beijing as well as Hebei and Shandong provinces, it added.
CNOOC, China's leading firm in the LNG business, is
operating four LNG terminals along the coastline and building
several more to reach a total receiving capacity of 30 million
tonnes a year.
China is operating six import LNG terminals, with a total
receiving capacity of 21.9 million tonnes per year. Another
dozen terminals with a capacity of 59.4 million tonnes per year
have won government approval or have started construction.
The government is also liberalising its gas pricing regime,
raising the price local distributors pay for gas for
non-residential use by 15 percent in July, a move that will
reduce the losses that gas producers and importers take on the
fuel.
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Michael
Perry and Jane Baird)