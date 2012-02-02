* CNOOC plans capital investment of $17 bln this year -chairman

* Expects breakthrough progress in oil, gas exploration (Adds 2010 output details)

BEIJING Feb 2 State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) aims to double oil and gas production by 2020 and triple it by 2030 from output levels in 2010, Chairman Wang Yilin said.

The company's oil and gas production in 2010 reached 64.94 million tonnes of oil equivalent, of which domestic production accounted for 80 percent, according the company's annual report.

In 2011, CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd , produced 46.61 million tonnes of crude oil and 16.7 billion cubic metres of natural gas, Wang said at a company event late on Wednesday.

The figures compare with 2010 output of 49.58 million tonnes of petroleum liquids -- mainly crude oil -- and 15.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

He added that the oil and gas reserve replacement ratio last year exceeded 100 percent, meaning more new reserves were found than the amount pumped out -- laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

The company plans capital investments of $17 billion this year, Wang said, with emphasis on maintaining steady oil and gas production growth and making break-through progress in deep-water oil and gas exploration.

Wang said investment funds would also go toward speeding up construction of liquefied natural gas terminals and exploring unconventional resources including coal bed methane, shale gas, and shale oil.

CNOOC's largest domestic oilfield, Penglai 19-3 in the northern Bohai Bay, was shut down in September following an oil spill. Company officials have said there is no timetable for resuming production at the oilfield but believe it will restart this year. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Wan Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)