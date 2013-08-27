BEIJING Aug 27 Three more officials with
China's leading oil firm, the China National Petroleum
Corporation, have been put under investigation for "severe
breaches of discipline", China's state-owned asset watchdog said
on Tuesday.
The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission said group vice-president Li Hualin, vice-president
of listed company PetroChina Ran Xinquan, and
PetroChina chief geologist Wang Daofu are all under
investigation.
PetroChina said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange
that the three had all resigned. The company's shares were
suspended from trading earlier on Tuesday pending an
announcement.
On Monday, China's Ministry of Supervision announced that
another CNPC vice-president, Wang Yongchun, had been put under
investigation for disciplinary breaches, without going into
further detail.
A CNPC spokesman said Wang had also resigned.