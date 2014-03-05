SHANGHAI, March 5 China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) will set up new business platforms and invite
joint investments from the private sector to develop the
country's energy sector, its chairman said on Wednesday.
Zhou Jiping said state-controlled CNPC will establish up to
six business platforms to seek joint cooperation to build
pipelines, develop unconventional gas resources and untapped
reserves as well as overseas investments.
The firm also plans to open up its refining business, Zhou
told reporters at the sidelines of the annual parliamentary
session in Beijing.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed
Davies)