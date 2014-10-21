* State-backed China CNR Corp to bid to sell high-speed
trains
* China has world's longest high-speed train network
* California seeking expressions of interest by Oct. 22
* $68 bln project seeks up to 95 trains as fast as 354 kph
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 State-backed China CNR
Corporation is making a pitch to sell its
high-speed trains to California, signalling China's growing
export ambitions for such technology after building the world's
longest network in just seven years.
It marks the first concrete attempt by China to sell
high-speed locomotives abroad and establish itself as a credible
rival to sector leaders such as Germany's Siemens,
Canada's Bombardier and Japan's Kawasaki.
CNR, its unit Tangshan Railway and U.S.-based SunGroup USA
are submitting an expression of interest to California's $68
billion high-speed rail project for a contract to supply up to
95 trains that can travel as fast as 354 kilometres per hour
(221 miles per hour), SunGroup told Reuters.
"We believe that high-speed rail is something that China
does very well, and it's a product that we can export across the
world," SunGroup spokesman Jonathan Sun said in a phone
interview, adding that SunGroup, CNR and Tangshan Railway had
been working together for four years.
Manufacturers are expected to send in expressions of
interest by Oct. 22 to the California High Speed Railway
Authority, which will later issue formal requests for proposals.
About a dozen firms from places such as Japan and Spain are
expected to compete, it said.
California has been candid about its desire for Chinese
investment in the 800-mile-long (1,287 kilometres) line from Los
Angeles to San Francisco; U.S. media reports said governor Jerry
Brown met Chinese rail officials in April last year, including
those from Tangshan Railway, to discuss the project.
No estimates for the contract's value have been published,
but in its 2014 business plan the California High Speed Railway
Authority estimated each trainset would cost $45 million, based
on a purchase of 70 vehicles.
"We haven't officially gone out to bid yet. This is us
saying to the industry that we need trainsets. They have to meet
these standards. We're asking, 'Are you interested in learning
more, and do you think you could do this for us?'" said Lisa
Marie Alley, deputy director of public affairs at the High-Speed
Rail Authority.
LOFTY AMBITIONS
China has made no secret of its desire to export its
high-speed technology abroad, having built over 12,000
kilometres of track at home in less than a decade. CNR and CSR
Corp are China's largest locomotive makers,
while China Railway Construction and China
Railway Group build track.
The country has helped or indicated its interest to build
thousands of kilometres of high-speed track in countries such as
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, though it has yet to sell a
high-speed train abroad. Premier Li Keqiang - dubbed by local
media as China's high-speed rail salesman - has led a drive to
promote its technology in Thailand, Britain, Russia and India.
A Chinese consortium was the only competitor to present a
bid for a tender to build a 210-km high-speed rail line in
Mexico, the Mexican government said last week.
"The Chinese market right now is booming, and there's a very
high level of investment, but five, 10 years down the road will
it still be at this level? We don't know. So it makes sense for
these companies to want to diversify their revenue streams,"
Barclays analyst Yang Song said.
The sector's image was, however, marred by a 2011 collision
between two high-speed trains near Wenzhou in Zhejiang province
that killed 40 people and was later blamed on design flaws.
Project details published on SunGroup's website show the
consortium is putting forward the CRH380BL train, a model used
on the Beijing-Shanghai line, which can travel up to 380 kph.
Sun said an initial order would probably be about 18-20
trains and that they would open a factory to make the trains in
California if they won the bid, as required by U.S. law.
The consortium also intends to bid for the next available
contracts to build track sections of the line. A group led by
Tutor Perini is building the first segment, while
consortiums that include Dragados and Samsung are bidding for
the next construction package.
"In the future we want to be involved in all aspects of the
project," Sun said. "Because by undertaking a package you can
showcase the true value of the high-speed technology that China
has created and manufactured."
(Additional Reporting by Robin Respaut in SAN FRANCISCO;
Editing by Will Waterman)