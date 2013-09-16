(Corrects typo in headline)

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese locomotive maker China CNR Corp said on Monday that it has recently signed contracts worth 11 billion yuan ($1.80 billion).

The value of the nine contacts is equivalent to 12 percent of the company's total revenue last year, China CNR said in an exchange filing. ($1 = 6.1188 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)