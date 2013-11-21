BEIJING Nov 21 A group of Chinese coal firms have joined hands to establish a bank, sensing an opportunity after Beijing promised earlier this year to allow more private capital into the financial sector.

The China Coal Bank was co-founded by the Jinben Investment Group and 15 mostly coal firms including state-owned giants Datong Coal Mine Group, the Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group and Shenhua Group.

It is the first bank in the world with coal as the core focus, the bank said on its newly-launched website (www.meitanbank.com).

The bank, currently awaiting approval from China's cabinet, the State Council and the China Banking Regulatory Commission, would obtain credit by providing equivalent volumes of coal as collateral. It has started hiring staff.

China's coal industry has been suffering heavy losses this year as a result of falling prices as well as a government strategy to switch to cleaner fuels.

The bank said it had been set up to help the daily operations and overseas expansion of China's coal enterprises, noting that "coal companies had been restrained by banks and now are establishing their own, allowing funds to be obtained easily".

A handful of listed companies have seen their stock prices soar on rumours they are planning moves into banking, amid signs that China is preparing to open up its financial sector.

The introduction of private banks will increase competition for cash deposits and loans, which could be bad news for the state banks that dominate lending in China. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)