BEIJING Aug 15 A Chinese court sentenced a
local coal boss in central Shanxi province to 20 years in jail
and millions of yuan in fines after he was convicted for
illegally running a mine and using earnings to amass dozens of
homes across the country, state media reported.
Hao Pengjun, the head of the Pu county coal office,
collected 35 homes, most in Beijing and the southern Chinese
resort island of Hainan, worth more than 170 million yuan ($26.5
million).
Hao and family members also had personal bank accounts worth
a "shocking" 127 million yuan ($20 million), state broadcaster
China Central Television reported at the weekend.
The case is the latest scandal showing the depth of
official-level corruption in China, even at lower levels within
the government.
China's ruling Communist Party has repeatedly vowed to stamp
out government corruption, which is stoking public discontent.
But critics say graft flourishes because Chinese officials are
not answerable to an electorate or independent judiciary and
media.
A local court gave Hao, in his early 60s, two decades in
prison for corruption, reflecting what Chinese media called
"loopholes" in China's coal sector supervision.
The court also hit Hao and his wife, an accountant at the
Chengnanling mine, with tax evasion charges and 260 million yuan
in fines. Authorities billed it as the top anti-corruption case
in the major coal producing province.
Reports said Hao had illegally purchased a mining licence in
2000, and five years later, under pressure from a government
anti-corruption body, faked the withdrawal of his personal
shares in the Chengnanling mine.
"In Hao's hands, the mine became his protective umbrella and
his privately-run enterprise," a report on the popular Chinese
Internet portal Sina.com said.
Chinese media reports said Hao had served in various roles
as the Pu county coal mine chief, the Communist Party secretary
for the coal mining office, the county's mining chief, and the
head of the local coal mine safety administration.
