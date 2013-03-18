SHANGHAI, March 18 China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange will start official trading of the world's first coking
coal futures contract on March 22, the exchange said on Monday,
hoping to provide more tools for industry participants to hedge
their pricing risks.
The exchange, which began trading the world's first
metallurgical coke futures in 2011, received approval for the
coal contract last week.
China is the world's largest coking coal consumer, with some
15-20 percent of its annual 550 million tonnes of consumption
depending on imports.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom
Hogue)