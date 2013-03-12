(Adds details)

BEIJING, March 12 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DEC) on Tuesday won approval for the launch of the world's first coking coal futures contract, which it hopes will help steelmakers, coal and coke producers to hedge price risks.

"The trading of coking coal futures will help improve the pricing mechanism of the product," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's stocks and futures watchdog, said in statement on its website, www.csrc.gov.cn.

The exchange, based in northeastern city of Dalian, is preparing for the formal launch of the futures contract, which has already been approved by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The exchange, which began trading the world's first metallurgical coke futures last year, hopes the new contracts will allow the industry to hedge the steelmaking raw material.

The contract is part of the exchange's plan to introduce new financial derivatives to help China, the world's largest commodities consumer, have a more direct part to play in pricing.

China is the world's largest coking coal consumer and some 15-20 percent of its annual 550 million tonnes consumption depends on imports. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Greg Mahlich)