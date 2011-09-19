HONG KONG, Sept 19 China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Monday a suspension of its parent's production in northern Shanxi province following a fatal mining accident will have limited impact on the listed firm's production and operations.

"The suspension of production for safety inspection for underground mines within Shanxi province is a short-term suspension of production, which will not have material impact on the production and the operation of the company," it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Trading in shares of China Coal was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday after its shares tumbled 17 percent on news that the government has ordered its parent, China's second-largest coal producer, to suspend all mining operations in Shanxi after the accident that had killed at least 10 people.

