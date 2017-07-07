By Meng Meng and Josephine Mason
BEIJING, July 7
BEIJING, July 7 Mining and electric utility
executives in China are preparing for a possible government
intervention into coal markets after prices hit the 600 yuan
($88.25) a tonne threshold the state planner said would trigger
steps to cool prices.
A prolonged heatwave across northern China, hydropower cuts
in the south, a fresh crackdown on mine safety and imports curbs
have triggered a weeks-long rally in the world's top buyer of
the fuel.
On Friday, the most-active futures prices hit 598.6 yuan
($88.04) per tonne. That's up 18 percent since mid-May. In
January, state economic planner the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a document it is comfortable
with a price of 470 yuan ($69.12) to 570 yuan ($83.82 )per tonne
and will use measures to cool the market if it rises above 600
yuan.
But spot physical prices offered by major producers, such as
Shenhua, ChinaCoal and Shandong Energy, are already at 600 yuan,
sources with the three companies said driven by strong demand.
"Our coal mines are almost working around the clock now,"
said Wang Binghua, president of State Power Investment Corp, on
the sideline of a company news conference this week. It has 81
million tonnes of annual coal capacity.
It is not clear what level of intervention the government
would consider. The NDRC may try to force miners to cut prices
or set limits on the amount of inventory utilities and trading
companies can hold to prevent them from buying extra volumes
that could push prices higher or create shortages, according to
four mining company executives and one power company executive.
At least three of the top four mining firms, including
ChinaCoal, Shenhua and Yitai, have halted spot sales to meet
increasing demand from long-term contracts with clients, sources
with the three companies said.
The NDRC, Shenhua, ChinaCoal, Shandong Energy and Yitai did
not respond to requests for comments.
Major utilities buy on long-term contracts at about 570 yuan
($83.83) per tonne, although the smaller plants and traders are
exposed to the cash market.
Analysts say utilities have about 20 days of inventory on
hand, which is enough to see them through the busy summer
months.
Still, the price gains have tested Beijing's efforts to
boost supplies, quell concerns about tightening availability
during peak demand season and cool the red hot market.
In a June 30 document, the NDRC asked miners to boost output
as part of a series of steps to ensure power supplies over the
summer.
"Policy makers are trying to curb the rally in prices. But
there is such a big demand for coal now that (Shenhua)'s spot
prices has reached 600 yuan," said a source from Shenhua.
A senior official at top utility Huaneng said a stable coal
price was an increasingly important issue ahead of the Communist
Party Congress this fall.
"Our internal discussion with NDRC officials showed that the
agency is keen on stabilising prices and making sure utilities
get enough supply during summer in preparation for the Congress
meeting," the official said.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Additional
reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)