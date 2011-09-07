By Fayen Wong
| BEIJING, Sept 7
BEIJING, Sept 7 Chinese coal buyers have
re-emerged in the sea-borne market after a nearly two-month lull
and were snapping up Indonesian coal on expectations that
domestic prices were poised to increase, industry sources said
on Wednesday.
Several miners and traders said Chinese buyers were
aggressively buying Indonesian coal with heating value of about
4,800 kcal/kg (NAR) and paying between $87-$89 a tonne on a
landed basis, up some $4 from late August.
"They are very aggressive in bidding prices and are
exceptionally eager to sign prompt and Q4 cargoes. But it's
still unclear if this buying spree would continue until the end
of the year," said a Indonesian coal supplier, who has already
sold out his fourth-quarter shipments.
The return of Chinese buyers means the recent gains in
Indonesian sub-bituminous prices would accelerate over the
coming weeks, as Indian buyers have already stepped up on
enquiries ahead of the end of the monsoon season in around
mid-September.
Buyers said a planned 20-day maintenance of the key Daqin
railway, one of the main rails transporting coal from Shanxi,
Shaanxi and Western Mongolia to Qinhuangdao port, later this
month was one of the triggers that have prompted them to stock
up on inventories earlier than usual.
Narrowing price declines in the key Bohai Bay Rim steam coal
index over the past two weeks were also interpreted as a sign
that domestic prices were at a turning point.
Their eagerness to procure was also bolstered by
expectations that Indonesian prices would start to rise once the
wet season hits, while supplies from Australia and South Africa
could also be buoyed by returning Japanese demand and higher
demand in parts of Europe.
"Utilities traditionally start winter shopping in October,
but now the buying pattern has changed. Everyone is rushing to
be the first buyer," Sun Xuefeng, a manager at Sinosteel Raw
Materials, told the IHS-McCloskey conference on Wednesday.
"The thinking now is that first movers would have a price
advantage."
Average weekly prices of coal with a heating value of 5,500
kcal/kg NAR fell 0.12 percent to 825 yuan a tonne last week.
AUSTRALIA, S.AFRICA ON WAIT LIST
Chinese buyers were generally showing tepid interest for
standard Australian and South African material, citing high
prices. However, some said they were in talks to buy some
off-specification material, which typically has higher ash
content.
Price bids for Australian off-spec material hover between
$115-$117 a tonne CFR for those with heating value of 5,500
kcal/kg (NAR) -- a range in line with producer's expectations.
"The standard spec coal is too expensive at this point,
especially with freight rates moving higher," said a trader from
a state-owned producer and importer.
While a cape-sized prompt cargo of South African coal has
been sold into China last week at $129.50 a tonne CFR, sources
said the price was not reflective of buying sentiment and actual
bids were several dollars lower
"We're now waiting for freight rates to come down, which
will help us move these cargoes. I don't think index prices will
move down much," said a trader.
With domestic production growing at a rapid clip this year,
three major Chinese buyers said it was unclear if domestic
prices would rise strongly in winter, with slowing economic
growth and energy saving measures also marring the near-term
outlook.
An official from China Electricity Council said at the
conference that power demand growth would slow in the second
half as steel production cools, but added that hydropower
generation remains a wild card which would tilt the supply
balance and throw the country into another power crunch.
