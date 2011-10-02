HONG KONG Oct 2 China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Sunday it had won official approval to resume production at two of its five underground coal mines suspended for safety inspection last month following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that killed at least 10 people.

The two mines, known as Anjialing No. 1 and Anjialing No. 2 in Ping Shuo area of the northern province of Shanxi, passed safety inspection on Saturday and have resumed production, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

China Coal did not say when the other three mines that had also been suspended following the flooding at one of its parent's mines on September 16th would resume operations. But it said the suspension would be temporary and would have no material impact on its results.

Shares of China Coal plunged 17 percent on September 17, a day after the mining accident occurred.

Following the flooding accident, the Shanxi government suspended operations of all underground mines of its parent -- China National Coal Group Corp -- and five underground mines of the listed company for a safety inspection. None of the mines are allowed to resume production unless they pass the inspection. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)