SHANGHAI Oct 13 China's coal imports for the first nine months of the year reached 120 million tonnes, up 1.9 percent from a year ago, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

With last month's customs data showing coal imports from January to August at 104.4 million tonnes, that would mean imports for the month of September were 15.6 million tonnes, down from the 16.59 million tonne level recorded in August.

