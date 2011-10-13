(Adds details)
SHANGHAI Oct 13 China's coal imports for the
first nine months of the year reached 120 million tonnes, up 1.9
percent from a year ago, figures from the General Administration
of Customs of China showed.
With last month's data showing coal imports from January to
August at 104.4 million tonnes, that would indicate import for
the month of September was 15.6 million tonnes, down 5.97
percent from 16.59 million tonnes recorded in August and much
lower than traders' expectations of some 20 million tonnes.
"Imports for September typically rise because buyers would
rush to bring in shipments ahead of the week-long national
holiday. If it was really 16 million tonnes, that would be
pretty bearish for the market," said a Singapore-based coal
trader.
"Looking ahead, imports for October could fall quite
substantially because of the holidays and also because China's
import appetite had weakened in September."
It is unclear if the customs agency had rounded down the
Jan-Sept import figure and it does not typically provide a
monthly figure for coal during the release of preliminary trade
data.
But using the 1.9 percent year-on-year increase provided by
the Customs agency would indicate total imports for the first
nine months of 2011 would be 124.18 million tonnes, which would
bring the monthly number closer to traders' expectations.
The customs agency could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)