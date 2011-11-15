HONG KONG Nov 15 China Coal Energy Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it had resumed production
at all of its five underground coal mines suspended in September
for safety inspection following an accident at a mine operated
by its parent that killed at least 10 people.
"As at the date of this announcement, all of five suspended
underground mines in Shanxi Province owned by the company have
resumed their respective production," it said in a filing with
the Hong Kong stock exchange, adding the suspension would not
have a material impact on the company's production.
Following the flooding accident, the Shanxi government
suspended operations of all underground mines of its parent --
China National Coal Group Corp -- and five underground mines of
the listed company for a safety inspection. None of the mines
were allowed to resume production until they passed the
inspection.
Shares of China Coal ended down 1.53 percent on Tuesday,
versus a 0.82 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
