SHANGHAI Jan 4 China's raw coal
production in November rose 4.4 percent from a year ago to reach
321 million tonnes, while total output in the first 11 months of
the year rose 11.6 percent to 3.46 billion tonnes, an industry
website said on Wednesday.
Of the total year-to-date output, that from main state-owned
coal mines reached 1.77 billion tonnes, up 12.1 percent from the
same period last year, industry portal SXCOAL.com said, citing
data from the China Coal Industry Association.
Following a two-year consolidation of the coal sector in
Shanxi province, China's coal heartland, output has increased
strongly as better technology boosts production efficiency.
Consolidation efforts have also spread to neighbouring
coal-producing regions such as Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia.
Under the government's five-year development plan, Beijing
intends to consolidate its coal mining companies from around
11,000 to 4,000 firms, with eight to 10 major producers expected
to account for nearly two-thirds of all output by 2015.
The National Bureau of Statistics does not publish monthly
raw coal output figures along with other commodities.
