* China 2012 coking coal imports seen at 50 mln T
* An increase of only 5 mln T seen bearish for prices
* Domestic coking coal output seen rising 10 pct on yr
BEIJING, April 18 China's import of coking coal,
a key steel-making ingredient, is seen to rise 10 percent to
reach around 50 million tonnes this year, with most of the
rebound seen coming through in the fourth-quarter, two major
Chinese players said on Wednesday.
Despite a double-digit percentage gain, the increase of
around five million tonnes in terms of volume is seen as
lacklustre compared with global coking coal export supplies of
240 million tonnes last year.
"We see 2012 imports at around 50 million tonnes and prices
could be pressured because China will be receiving a lot of
supply options from every exporter in the world," Sun Xuefeng,
manager at Sinosteel Raw Materials, told the Coaltrans
conference in Beijing.
China is the world's largest coking coal producer and
imports only around 10 percent of annual consumption.
It imported 44.6 million tonnes of coking coal in 2011, a
5.5 percent decline from year ago, as the government's year-long
clampdown on the property sector finally hammered steel
producers.
Sun reckoned China's appetite for imports would only see a
noticeable pickup towards the fourth quarter of this year as the
impact of more monetary policy easing and economic rebound
starts to flow through.
Demand for imports in the second-quarter is expected to be
sluggish as a weaker-than-expected seasonal recovery would force
traders to offload stocks which they had built up in previous
months, in turn pressuring domestic prices, Sun said.
Miners in top exporter Australia, such as BHP Billiton
and Anglo Coal, would face stiff competition on
pricing as sellers as far flung as United States also start to
push their coal to the Pacific.
Spot prices for premium coking coal from Australia were
currently hovering at around $220 a tonne, compared to a
headline contract price of $235 a tonne in the first quarter.
State-owned Shanxi Coking Coal Group Co, the country's top
producer, forecast domestic coking coal output to rise 10
percent from last year's 558 million tonnes.
"The government's lower growth target of 7.5 percent this
year means investments in infrastructure and property will ease,
stabilising China's coking coal consumption," said Yang Gengui,
general manager at Shanxi Coking Coal, who also forecasts this
year's imports at around 50 million tonnes.
"Looking ahead, I don't think we will see anymore of that
explosive import growth that we saw in 2009 or 2010. Consumption
and imports will rise at a more stable pace."
Separately, BHP on Tuesday said it expects two-thirds of the
global coking coal market to adopt spot and short-term pricing
mechanism by the end of this year, as trading platform
globalCOAL rolls out trading contracts for the steel-making
ingredient.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)