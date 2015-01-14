BEIJING Jan 14 China's state planning agency
has ordered the city of Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang,
Jiangsu and Guangdong to draw up plans to reduce coal
consumption in a bid to improve air quality, according to a
policy document released on Wednesday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
in a notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) that the
regions had been ordered to set targets by June this year.
China has named the vast manufacturing hub of the Yangtze
river delta, which includes Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai, as
one of its three main pollution control regions, along with the
Pearl river delta, another major economic heartland that covers
Guangdong.
The third region of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has already
set targets to cut coal use. Beijing will cut consumption by 12
million tonnes from 2013-2017, Tianjin by 20 million and Hebei
by 40 million.
China's coal-dominated energy mix has been identified as one
of the major causes of the hazardous smog that frequently
shrouds big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as a
big source of climate-warming greenhouse gases.
The country aims to bring the share of coal in total energy
consumption down to below 62 percent by 2020.
According to the outgoing head of the country's energy
administration, Wu Xinxiong, the share fell to 64.2 percent in
2014 from 66 percent at the end of 2013.
It is expected to include a nationwide coal consumption cap
of 4.2 billion tonnes in its next five-year plan covering the
2016-2020 period, but it is unclear if the target will be
binding.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)