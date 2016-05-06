(Adds detail)
BEIJING May 6 China will take stronger action
against illegal coal projects as it tries to tackle a massive
capacity glut in the sector, the country's state planning agency
said, after ordering the closure of 38 projects.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) had
ordered the immediate closure of the projects for breaching
industry policies, it said in a notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn)
on Friday.
"Recent results of a special inspection of illegal coal mine
construction showed that there are still a small number of
illegal projects under construction or in operation, and (we)
must pursue rectification work with a more resolute attitude,
stronger measures and stricter punishments," it said.
It said it would set up special inspection teams to tackle
illegal coal production and, together with media outlets, would
also make unannounced visits to coal mine regions.
The NDRC has been holding regular meetings on cutting excess
coal capacity in sector hit by an economic slowdown and with a
concerted campaign by the state government to switch to cleaner
sources of energy.
Loss-making coal firms have been forced to cut salaries and
lay off workers, and the energy regulator said in February that
it expected more than 1,000 mines to be shut down this year
alone.
According to the China National Coal Association, the
country has enough mines in operation to produce as much as 5.7
billion tonnes of coal a year. Production in 2015 stood at 3.68
billion tonnes, down 3.5 percent from the previous year.
China said in February that it aims to shut 500 million
tonnes of surplus coal capacity in the coming three to five
years, and it also pledged to ban all new mine construction for
the next three years.
It has also cut the statutory working hours for miners to
help control supplies.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)