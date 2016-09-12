BEIJING, Sept 12 State-own media Xinhua News Agency:

* China's Henan province to offer 2.18 billion yuan ($326.38 million) funding this year to help steel and coal companies cut production

* The move comes as the province aims to close 256 coal mines and resettle 136,000 staf by 2018

* Henan aims to cut annual coal capacity by 62.54 million tonnes and crude steel by 2.4 million tonnes over the 2016-2018 period ($1 = 6.6794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Kathy Chen)