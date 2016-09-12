Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
BEIJING, Sept 12 State-own media Xinhua News Agency:
* China's Henan province to offer 2.18 billion yuan ($326.38 million) funding this year to help steel and coal companies cut production
* The move comes as the province aims to close 256 coal mines and resettle 136,000 staf by 2018
* Henan aims to cut annual coal capacity by 62.54 million tonnes and crude steel by 2.4 million tonnes over the 2016-2018 period ($1 = 6.6794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Kathy Chen)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS