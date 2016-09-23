By Kathy Chen and Chen Aizhu
| BEIJING, Sept 23
BEIJING, Sept 23 The unintended consequences of
China's efforts to shrink its coal industry emerged this week as
Beijing called another last-minute industry meeting after
government-enforced mine closures choked off coking coal
supplies to troubled steel mills.
Shortages and soaring prices were top of the agenda at a
hastily-called gathering on Friday, the second in as many weeks
that the government state planner has scheduled with executives
from the nation's major coal producing regions.
In the end, the state planner, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), rejected pleas by the steel industry
for mines to ramp up output of coking coal, a key steelmaking
raw material, two sources familiar with the outcome said
following the meeting.
But, it did give a green light for 74 major miners to
increase thermal coal output, partially reversing capacity cuts
that have sent prices soaring and depleted domestic stockpiles
this year.
It was not clear why the government agreed to help replenish
supplies for the utilities and not the steel mills.
Even so, traders in Asia viewed the meeting as a sign of
panic as Beijing tries to shift the world's largest energy
market towards cleaner, renewable fuel sources, while ensuring
utilities and steel mills have enough raw material.
How the authorities deal with this headache could be seen as
a blueprint for its massive steel and aluminium industries where
closures of old, outdated plants have also boosted metal prices.
The mine closure issue has roiled coking coal contract
talks, with little sign that a recent price rally is running out
of steam.
Traders said negotiations for fourth-quarter contracts for
seaborne coking coal are at stalemate as steel mills balk at
producer offers that are more than double third quarter prices.
While producers want $200 per tonne FOB, mills are resisting
even $150 to 160 per tonne FOB, a difficult jump from the
third-quarter price of $92.50 per tonne FOB, a trader said.
China's biggest supplier Shanxi Coking Coal Group Co Ltd
has already raised its price three times since last
month, said Zhang Min, a coal analyst with Sublime China
Information Group.
Coking coal prices from the major producing Shanxi region
have more than doubled to 900 yuan ($135) this year, according
to Zhang.
"There are plenty of uncertainties in how the government
administrative measures will work, whether the meetings will
generate real output growth," said a Beijing-based coal trader
with Mercuria.
"Before the market sees any substantial output increase
before the winter, prices will continue heading north."
($1 = 6.6697 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Gavin Maguire in SINGAPORE; Writing by
Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)