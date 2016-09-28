BEIJING, Sept 28 China's state planner has told
74 major coal mines to increase thermal coal output by another
500,000 tonnes per day to ease supply shortages to the nation's
utilities ahead of the winter, according to two sources briefed
on a meeting on Monday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The move comes just days after the government partially
reversed sweeping capacity cuts enforced earlier this year that
have triggered a frenzied price rally and depleted domestic
stockpiles this year.
