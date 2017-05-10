BEIJING May 10 Chinese authorities met with the
country's leading power companies on Tuesday to discus measures
to curb low-quality coal imports and fight overcapacity in the
world's top coal consumer, according to a meeting document and
an industry source.
It was not immediately clear what measures will be put in
place following the meeting, which comes nearly two months after
officials started ramping up controls of coal imports that
caused delays to shipments at ports.
The Tuesday meeting in Beijing was organised by the General
Administration of Chinese Customs, and was attended by officials
from the Ministry of Environment Protection, Ministry of
Commerce and the National Energy Administration, according to
the document seen by Reuters.
Leading power firms including Huaneng Group and
Datang Group were also invited to the meeting, the
document showed.
The two companies mainly import Indonesia coal, considered
low quality by the Chinese government because of its high
sulphur and ash content and low heat value.
Zhang Min, an analyst with Sublime China Information Group,
said was not surprised by the restrictions on low-grade coal
imports which could hit Chinese purchases of Indonesian coal.
Huaneng declined to comment. Datang did not respond to
request for comment.
"The meeting was to discuss how to put in place the measures
to curb low-quality coal imports," the document said.
Traders say the lack of detail on new concrete measures,
such as specifying the quality and grade requirements, has left
them bracing for further restrictions such as longer-than-usual
quality checks at customs that may lead to further port delays.
"We are closely watching out for any specific rules to be
publicized," said a Beijing-based coal trader.
"One option could be the government asks power firms to
switch to more domestic coal at the expense of imports. But that
wouldn't be most effective as in the end imports will be driven
by costs," said the trader.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)