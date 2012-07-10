BEIJING, July 10 China imported 140 million tonnes of coal in the first six months of the year, up 65.9 percent compared to the same period of 2011, according to preliminary customs data issued on Tuesday.

A more detailed figure for the month of June alone will be issued later on Tuesday.

China imported 90.6 million tonnes of coal in the first five months of the year, up 60.31 percent compared to last year. (Reporting by David Stanway)