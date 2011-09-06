* 2011 coal imports seen around 150 mln t-CCTD official
* NDRC official unaware of VAT tax cut on coal imports
(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, Sept 6 China's coal imports this year
are expected to pull back from the record level in 2010 despite
strong domestic demand, as growth in local production and
transportation capacity help meet overall demand, an industry
official said on Tuesday.
Dong Yueying, secretary-general of China Coal Transport and
Distribution Association (CCTD), told a coal conference in
Beijing that he expected about 150 million tonnes of coal will
be imported this year.
The volume would be lower than the record 164.8 million
tonnes China imported in 2010.
In the first seven months, Chinese coal imports totaled 87.9
million tonnes, 5.3 percent less than a year earlier, data from
the customs department showed.
"Chinese coal demand is expected to grow at a robust rate,
but domestic production and transport capabilities would
continue to expand, which would help to meet overall demand,"
Dong said.
Zhu Yuenian, a coal official with China's National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also told the
conference that he was not aware of any government plan to cut
value-added taxes for coal imports.
The NDRC, the country's top economic planner, said in May it
would encourage coal imports and urge miners to boost output to
increase supplies to power plants, when the world's largest
energy consumer faced the prospect of the worst summer power
shortages in seven years.
China media reported later that the government was
considering to cut value-added tax and port charges on imported
coal to encourage more overseas purchases.
But power shortages in summer were less severe than expected
due to reasons including power price hikes and favourable
weather, even though droughts and power shortages continued to
plague some southwestern Chinese provinces.
