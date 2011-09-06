* 2011 coal imports seen around 150 mln t-CCTD official

BEIJING, Sept 6 China's coal imports this year are expected to pull back from the record level in 2010 despite strong domestic demand, as growth in local production and transportation capacity help meet overall demand, an industry official said on Tuesday.

Dong Yueying, secretary-general of China Coal Transport and Distribution Association (CCTD), told a coal conference in Beijing that he expected about 150 million tonnes of coal will be imported this year.

The volume would be lower than the record 164.8 million tonnes China imported in 2010.

In the first seven months, Chinese coal imports totaled 87.9 million tonnes, 5.3 percent less than a year earlier, data from the customs department showed.

"Chinese coal demand is expected to grow at a robust rate, but domestic production and transport capabilities would continue to expand, which would help to meet overall demand," Dong said.

Zhu Yuenian, a coal official with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also told the conference that he was not aware of any government plan to cut value-added taxes for coal imports.

The NDRC, the country's top economic planner, said in May it would encourage coal imports and urge miners to boost output to increase supplies to power plants, when the world's largest energy consumer faced the prospect of the worst summer power shortages in seven years.

China media reported later that the government was considering to cut value-added tax and port charges on imported coal to encourage more overseas purchases.

But power shortages in summer were less severe than expected due to reasons including power price hikes and favourable weather, even though droughts and power shortages continued to plague some southwestern Chinese provinces. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)