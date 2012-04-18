By Fayen Wong
| BEIJING, April 18
sitting on the sidelines in the spot coal market, while traders
feared spot prices could fall further in the second quarter as
sellers from as far away as the United States flock to Asia.
Utilities and traders said China could be well supplied
until June and that buyers appeared to be biding their time to
see if they could get a better deal on price.
Chinese power plants hold high stocks of around 20 days,
while their coal burn rate has been slower-than-expected on the
back of easing economic growth.
"There were hopes that we would see China return to the
market this week, but that hasn't happened. The mood is bearish,
and with increased supplies from everywhere, traders are in the
worst position because even if they can place the cargoes, their
margins are going to get very squeezed," said an Indonesian
producer.
Traders at the Coaltrans conference in Beijing this week
said few deals were heard to be done at the sidelines, even
though buyers traditionally have used the meeting to book
shipments for the summer months.
Chinese buyers are cautious about ordering summer supplies,
because they are worried that they could end up paying demurrage
charges if there was a lack of stockpiling space at the port,
traders said.
"You see a lot more traders and producers here than Chinese
buyers. There is no need for them to come because it is a
buyers' market and they can be sitting in their offices and
still receive a bunch of offers from everywhere," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"It's going to be bad for the market if they don't return
soon, because that means the window for summer sales is going to
get shorter and shorter. Then the seasonal demand lull kicks
in."
Some Chinese buyers are window shopping for late-June or
July delivery cargoes, with price ideas at around $102-$103 a
tonne CFR South China for 5,500 kcal/kg (NAR) coal, traders
said.
Chinese coal prices inched up this week to 785 yuan ($120) a
tonne, up 3 yuan from a week ago, while combined coal stocks at
the four major ports in northern China fell 4 percent on the
week to 12.1 million tonnes on April 15.
The slowdown in economic growth in China to 8.1 percent in
the first quarter from 8.9 the previous three months has hit its
demand for power, with industrial use accounting for nearly 85
percent of total consumption.
Trade sources said producers in the U.S. and Colombia are
still aggressively pushing coal into Asia and that the deluge
could pressure prices in the near term.
China has snapped up cargoes of Colombian and U.S. coal over
the past month as cheap freight rates allow producers there to
ship to Asia.
Their entry has marginalised Australian coal as many Chinese
buyers to blend U.S. supplies, which tend to have higher sulphur
content, with Indonesian supplies.
Still, some traders reckoned the recent uptick in freight
rates could shut the arbitrage for U.S. and Colombian coal,
which would help stabilise Asian steam coal prices.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities have steadily
risen the past week, as a spurt in grain activity pushed rates
higher for panamax vessels, with the biggest moves on ships
travelling the Atlantic to Pacific route.
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong, editing by Jane Baird)