By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Sept 15 China will ban the import and
local sale of coal with high ash and sulphur content starting
from 2015 in a bid to tackle air pollution, with tough
requirements in major coastal cities set to hit Australian
miners the hardest.
China imported about 54 million tonnes of Australian thermal
coal and another 13 million tonnes from South Africa in 2013 -
most of which would not meet the proposed restrictions on ash
and sulphur content.
The policy, previously reported by Reuters, comes as prices
on the GlobalCOAL Newcastle index slump to a
five-year low amid a supply glut and slowing demand from China,
the world's top importer.
Under the new regulations, to come into effect in January,
the government has set different level of requirements on coal
grades for mining, local sales and imports.
The most stringent requirements are for cities in the
southern Pearl River Delta, the eastern Yangtze River Delta and
three northern cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.
These will be banned from burning coal that has more than 16
percent ash and 1 percent sulphur, according to a statement
published on the National Development and Reform Commission
website.
Since the coastal regions such as Guangdong and Zhejiang
province are some of China's top coal importers, the regulations
are set to block a sizeable amount of imports.
"Coal that does not meet these requirements must not be
imported, sold nor transported for long distances," the NDRC
said, adding that the customs authority will check the quality
of coal imports.
The government will also implement a blanket ban on domestic
mining, sale, transportation and imports of coal with ash and
sulphur content exceeding 40 percent and 3 percent respectively.
For coal that will be transported for more than 600
kilometres from their production site or receiving ports, the
minimum energy requirement was set at 3,940 kcal/kg, with a
maximum ash and sulphur content of 20 percent and 1 percent
respectively.
When the regulation is implemented, Australian and South
African coal with a heating value of 5,500 kcal/kg will be worst
hit, since their ash content hovers around 23-25 percent and
they contain sulphur of 0.8-1.0 percent, traders have said.
Top steam coal exporter Indonesia, which largely ships fuel
with low heating value, sulphur and ash content, will be the
least affected.
"This new law will hit Australian exporters the hardest. But
the 2015 rollout has offered some relief to miners and traders
because it gives them some time to come up with a plan to reduce
their ash content," said a Shanghai-based coal trader.
Below is a table summarising the latest regulation:
BAN ON OUTPUT, SALES, TRANSPORT AND IMPORTS OF ALL COALS
SPECIFICATION LIGNITE OTHER COALS
Energy NA N.A
Ash 30 pct 40 pct
Sulphur 1.5 pct 3 pct
Moisture N.A N.A
RESTRICTIONS ON COAL TRANSPORTED MORE THAN 600km
SPECIFICATION LIGNITE OTHER COALS
Energy (NAR) 3,941 kcal/kg 4,300 kcal/kg
Ash 20 pct 30 pct
Sulphur 1 pct 2 pct
RESTRICTIONS ON COAL USE IN COASTAL AREAS, NORTHERN CITIES
SPECIFICATION
Energy (NAR) N.A
Ash 16 pct
Sulphur 1 pct
