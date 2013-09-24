* China coal miners hurt by weak prices, tepid demand
* Move follows similar steps in Shanxi province
SHANGHAI, Sept 24 China's top coal producing
region of Inner Mongolia will cut administrative fees and
transport charges for local miners as they battle with weak
prices and sluggish demand, the official Xinhua news agency
said.
The move follows similar steps in Shanxi province, the
country's second-largest coal production base, as a persistent
price slump forces many firms into losses.
The cut in fees in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region will
be a boon to companies with major mines in the area such as
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Group, Shandong Energy
and Shenhua Group.
Levies for coal will be reduced by between 4 yuan and 20
yuan ($3.27) a tonne between Sept 1 and Dec 31, while the local
government will also suspend the collection of environmental
protection fees and miscellaneous rail transport charges, Xinhua
reported.
Other medium term measures include increasing financial
support for coal miners, lowering borrowing costs, encouraging
the development of coal processing industries and further
eliminating illegal fees, Xinhua said on its website, citing a
government circular.
Coal miners are also being encouraged to sign long-term
contracts with key users from the power, metallurgy and coking
sectors, establish strategic partnerships and work on a stable
pricing system.
Steam coal prices in China, the world's top buyer, have been
steadily falling since December, dropping about 15 percent this
year.
Miners in Inner Mongolia, far from the main consumption
centres along the coast, have been the worst hit because the low
calorific content of the coal they produce has slashed their
margins. Long transport distances, where many smaller miners
have to rely on expensive trucking, have also made their coal
uncompetitive.
Coal production in Inner Mongolia fell 12.4 percent from
year ago to 453.12 million tonnes in the first half of 2013, as
weak demand forced miners to cut output.
($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Urquhart and
Joseph Radford)