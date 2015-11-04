* Jixi coal city hit by tumbling coal prices, demand
* Longmay Group cutting headcount by 100,000 by year-end
* China National Coal Assoc says 80 pct mines losing money
* Mines across country cutting wages, slashing jobs
* Coal prices at Qinhuangdao port down 28 pct in 2015
By David Stanway
JIXI, China, Nov 5 Beneath the mask of official
Chinese jobless figures, barely changed through thick and thin
since 2002, the northeast mining city of Jixi bears the scars of
China's slowing economy and ailing heavy industry.
Giant mounds of unsold coal sprout weeds in the makeshift
depots marking nearly every junction, and bitter Siberian winds
blow sulphurous dust through streets peopled by laid-off miners.
"This is a coal city and there is nothing else," said Xin
Qinling, a former miner now responsible for dwindling shift
rotas at Jixi's depleted Zhengyang coalmine.
State-owned Longmay Group, which owns most of the collieries
in Jixi, including Zhengyang, has been making losses since 2012.
It said last month it would adopt a "wartime work
atmosphere" and cut its 248,000 headcount by as much as 100,000
by year-end, more than the entire labour force of the U.S. coal
sector.
As a state firm, it still has to grapple with its various
"social responsibilities", including the pensions of 180,000
retirees and the upkeep of 42 hospitals and 130 schools in the
region.
With Chinese economic growth dipping to a 25-year-low and
government waging a "war on pollution", the plight of Jixi, 19
miles from the Russian border in the province of Heilongjiang,
is echoed across China's coal belt.
The Luan Group in Shanxi province, another of
China's big state miners, said last month it had no choice but
to cut output and put some workers on extended unpaid leave.
The industrial provinces of Liaoning, Shanxi and
Heilongjiang were China's slowest-growing provinces in the first
half of the year, with growth of 2.7 percent, 2.6 percent and
5.1 percent, compared with a nationwide 7 percent.
"Many laid-off miners went elsewhere," said Xin.
Wang Xianzheng, head of the China National Coal Association,
said in July that coal firms throughout the country have been
slashing wages by as much as 30 percent. His association
surveyed 85 coal firms and found 40 were struggling to pay
staff, and many had failed to keep up with mandatory pension and
health insurance contributions.
The association estimates that more than 80 percent of
Chinese mines are losing money because of plummeting prices.
Xin said the Zhengyang mine had already cut its workforce to
1,600 from 4,000 at its peak, and all miners aged 50 and over
had been let go. Other Longmay-owned mines in the city have made
similar cuts.
"We are certainly facing closure," Xin said, adding that
monthly output, once more than 200,000 tonnes, had been slashed
to around 80,000 tonnes.
DOWNSTREAM DROUGHT
The malaise affecting coal has also hit other heavy
manufacturers and the construction industry.
At job fairs in first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai
you can find the casualties, like a laid-off welder from Jining
in his 30s who gave his surname as Lu.
But the focus of growth in such cities and in booming
coastal provinces is in services like finance, cocktail bars,
and software development, which doesn't help people like Lu.
"Jobs are hard to find this year. It's like an economic
crisis that you have to fight so hard for a job," he said.
While coal consumption in Jixi will pick up as winter
temperatures plunge, it won't compensate for the closure of
Beigang, the city's biggest steel mill, last year.
Demand from major downstream industries like steel, cement
and electric power has declined in the first three quarters of
the year, leaving massive overcapacity in coal built up in the
boom years.
Industry officials say survival for the sector, which
employs an estimated 5.9 million people nationwide, with
productivity per worker around 20 times lower than the United
States, depends on making cuts.
Even so, the job losses are unlikely to budge the
unemployment statistics, stuck between 4 and 4.3 percent for 13
years, which even officials admit are unreliable.
Some economists doubt China's growth figures are an accurate
reflection of circumstances on the ground, too, with measures
like falling power consumption painting a much less rosy view of
economic activity.
That helps explain why coal prices at the port of
Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL are about 28 percent lower than at
the start of the year and still falling.
"The prices are either the same or lower than our costs, but
we are trying to keep going for the sake of holding onto our
customers," said Sun Meng, who owns a small coal depot in Jixi.
"It is impossible to keep our heads up; everyone is cutting
production, but it isn't enough to make a difference, and most
people think the market won't pick up for at least another three
years."
(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Xiaoyi
Shao; Editing by Will Waterman)