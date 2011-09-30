SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China will soon release detailed plans to restrict the exploitation of rare coal types, as part of its ongoing efforts to conserve the country's natural resources, the China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

Citing an unnamed source it described as authoritative, the paper said the National Energy Bureau plans to set strict limits on mining and production of some coals as well as to improve their recovery rates during mining.

The paper did not give further details, such as whether these coal types would have an annual production or consumption quota and whether such limits would be set for a provincial level or directly for coal mining companies.

The government has previously said it plans to preserve its coking coal and anthracite, while the paper said quality bituminous coal and gas coal could also be included in the list.

If implemented, such measures would boost China's demand for coal imports, and more coking coal from as far afield as the United States and Canada could flow into China.

Restrictions to limit bituminous coal output would also force power plants to bring more of such supplies from Australia and South Africa.

Beijing has in recent years begun to roll out strategies to preserve its resources, saying the voracious demand would deplete its mineral resources and aggressive mining would further degrade its environment.

It has so far clamped down on the rare earths industry by slashing export quotas, raising taxes as well as setting production limits.

Although China has abundant coal resources, supplies of coking coal, which is essential for steelmaking as well as higher energy bituminous coal used in power generation, are shrinking. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)