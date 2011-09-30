SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China will soon release
detailed plans to restrict the exploitation of rare coal types,
as part of its ongoing efforts to conserve the country's natural
resources, the China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
Citing an unnamed source it described as authoritative, the
paper said the National Energy Bureau plans to set strict limits
on mining and production of some coals as well as to improve
their recovery rates during mining.
The paper did not give further details, such as whether
these coal types would have an annual production or consumption
quota and whether such limits would be set for a provincial
level or directly for coal mining companies.
The government has previously said it plans to preserve its
coking coal and anthracite, while the paper said quality
bituminous coal and gas coal could also be included in the list.
If implemented, such measures would boost China's demand for
coal imports, and more coking coal from as far afield as the
United States and Canada could flow into China.
Restrictions to limit bituminous coal output would also
force power plants to bring more of such supplies from Australia
and South Africa.
Beijing has in recent years begun to roll out strategies to
preserve its resources, saying the voracious demand would
deplete its mineral resources and aggressive mining would
further degrade its environment.
It has so far clamped down on the rare earths industry by
slashing export quotas, raising taxes as well as setting
production limits.
Although China has abundant coal resources, supplies of
coking coal, which is essential for steelmaking as well as
higher energy bituminous coal used in power generation, are
shrinking.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)