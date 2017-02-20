BEIJING Feb 20 China's coke and coking coal
futures rose in early Monday trade after Beijing suspended
imports of North Korean coal as part of its efforts to implement
United Nations sanctions against its northern neighbour.
The most-active May coke futures were up 1.3
percent at 1,709.5 yuan ($249.05) per tonne by 0117 GMT, while
coking coal futures were also up 1.3 percent at 1,250
yuan.
China stopped all imports of coal from North Korea from
Sunday, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted
on its website on Saturday. The ban on the isolated country's
biggest export will be in place until Dec. 31.
The move came a week after Pyongyang tested an
intermediate-range ballistic missile, its first direct challenge
to the international community since U.S. President Donald Trump
took office on Jan. 20.
North Korea was China's fourth biggest supplier of coal last
year, with imports of anthracite, high-quality coal used to make
coke, a key ingredient in steelmaking, reaching 22.48 million
tonnes, up 14.5 percent compared to 2015.
($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)