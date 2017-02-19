(Repeats adding graphic link)
SHANGHAI Feb 18 China will suspend all imports
of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's
commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on
Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations
sanctions against the country.
The Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement that the
ban would be effective until Dec. 31.
The ministry did not say why all shipments would be
suspended, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported last
week that a shipment of North Korean coal worth around $1
million was rejected at Wenzhou port on China's eastern coast.
The rejection came a day after Pyongyang's test of an
intermediate-range ballistic missile, its first direct challenge
to the international community since U.S. President Donald Trump
took office on Jan. 20.
China announced in April last year that it would ban North
Korean coal imports in order to comply with sanctions imposed by
the United Nations and aimed at starving the country of funds
for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
But it made exceptions for deliveries intended for "the
people's wellbeing" and not connected to the nuclear or missile
programmes.
Despite the restrictions, North Korea remained China's
fourth biggest supplier of coal last year, with non-lignite
imports reaching 22.48 million tonnes, up 14.5 percent compared
to 2015.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)