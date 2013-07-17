UPDATE 1-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
SHANGHAI, July 17 China's total coal production in the first half of 2013 fell 3.7 percent from year ago to 1.79 billion tonnes, the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association said on its website on Wednesday.
Total coal sales in the first six months of the year was 1.93 billion tonnes, up 1.8 percent from year ago, data from the CCTD showed. The gain was 1 percentage point lower than in 2012 and down 7.6 percentage points from 2011. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.
BEIJING, March 6 China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.