(Adds output details, background)
BEIJING, March 18 China produced 240 million
tonnes of coal in holiday-shortened February, down 7.7 percent
from a year ago, an industry website said on Wednesday, hurt by
orchestrated output cuts in major regions.
Csteelnews.com, a website run by the official China
Metallurgical News, said that output in the first two months of
the year reached 530 million tonnes, down 4 percent compared to
the same period of last year.
China has urged local authorities and coal enterprises to
restrain output in a bid to support the sector, which has been
suffering from persistent losses. It is also trying to cut
supplies by closing small mines and curbing imports of low-grade
coal.
Production last year fell for the first time in 14 years,
dipping 2.5 percent to 3.87 billion tonnes. Consumption dropped
2.9 percent, hit by a slowing economy and a concerted effort to
raise the share of non-fossil fuel energy, and few expect demand
to recover this year.
At a recent session of parliament, China's two biggest coal
producing regions promised to implement policies to restrain
output and restructure the sector this year.
Li Xiaopeng, governor of Shanxi, said his province would not
approve any new mines until 2020, while Bao Manda, a planning
official in Inner Mongolia, told Reuters that his region would
also cap production at 1 billion tonnes a year over the next few
years and promote downstream industries.
The National Development and Reform Commission held a
meeting of top industry and company officials last week and said
the utmost effort should be made to limit production and address
the imbalance between supply and demand, and that authorities
should continue to take action against illegal production.
In February, coal freight volumes fell to their lowest level
since April 2010, dipping 32.3 percent on the year to 119.15
million tonnes, according to data from China's railway ministry.
In its annual report to parliament earlier this month,
China's top regulator vowed to tackle pollution and impose
further restrictions on coal consumption, but in a sign of the
country's difficult balancing act, it also promised to "turn
around" a struggling sector facing huge losses.
Zhang Youxi, the chairman of leading producer Datong Coal
Mine Group, has urged China to set a minimum price
for coal in order to tackle industry losses, now believed to
afflict more than 70 percent of China's mining firms.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)